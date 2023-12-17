Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

