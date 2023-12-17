Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,385 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,157. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $242.29 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $243.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

