Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 359 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. American National Bank boosted its stake in General Electric by 107.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $558,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 17.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.16.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.