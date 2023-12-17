Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,058 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,736 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in GSK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,177,000 after buying an additional 4,774,116 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,232,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

