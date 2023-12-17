Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 144.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

FDX stock opened at $281.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $284.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.91 and its 200 day moving average is $252.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

