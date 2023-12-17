Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Trimmed by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,311,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,140,303. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $81.41 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $82.99. The company has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

