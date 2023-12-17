Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYG opened at $177.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.71. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $178.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

