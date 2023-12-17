Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,064,642,000 after acquiring an additional 88,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after buying an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,808,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,829,000 after buying an additional 104,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,994,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $310.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $329.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.81.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

