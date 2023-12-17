Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

