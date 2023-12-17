Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

