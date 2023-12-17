Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 1,380 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 1.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

