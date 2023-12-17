Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 263,413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,915,000 after buying an additional 198,667 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina



Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

