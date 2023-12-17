Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,904 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV opened at $133.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.59. The firm has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.