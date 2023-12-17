Dentgroup LLC Sells 3,640 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dentgroup LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,558,000 after acquiring an additional 350,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $121.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $122.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.41 and a 200 day moving average of $109.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

