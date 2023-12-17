Dentgroup LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $51.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.