First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $53,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $148.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $149.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.22.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

