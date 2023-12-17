Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,652 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after acquiring an additional 306,660,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,052,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,903,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,395,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 989,677 shares of company stock worth $19,328,329. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $18.20 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.