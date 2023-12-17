Savior LLC Reduces Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Savior LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 470,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PIE opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $20.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

