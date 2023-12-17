C2C Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

C2C Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
