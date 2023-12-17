Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.79 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.