Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 1,497 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.96.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

