L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXFree Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $208.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.00. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

