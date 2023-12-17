Grey Street Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Grey Street Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.91. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $130.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

