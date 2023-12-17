Client First Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Client First Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after buying an additional 82,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,526,000 after buying an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.05. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.