Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Grey Street Capital LLC

Grey Street Capital LLC reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 1.5% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Newmont stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

