Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $173.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $117.31 and a 1-year high of $174.35.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

