Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $120.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.95. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

