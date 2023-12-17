Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 73.9% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

