Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

