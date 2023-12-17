Marcum Wealth LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after buying an additional 541,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $235.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.29 and a 200 day moving average of $219.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $236.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

