JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Cut by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

