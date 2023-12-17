Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 530 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,311,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,261,000 after buying an additional 674,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8,244.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 624,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 616,948 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

