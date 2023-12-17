Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 151.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,789 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage comprises about 2.5% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after buying an additional 2,052,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

