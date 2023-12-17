Towerpoint Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Shares of BNDX opened at $50.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

