Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 3,345 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

