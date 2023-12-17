Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,777 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,236 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.52.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $45.01 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

