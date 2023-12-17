Hyperion Partners LLC Has $6.81 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Hyperion Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.9% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hyperion Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $216.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $175.70 and a 12 month high of $218.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

