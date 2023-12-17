CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $74.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

