Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 2.6% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $608.51 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $617.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $542.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.30.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

About Intuit



Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

