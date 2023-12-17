Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.05.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.