Cypress Financial Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 171,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

