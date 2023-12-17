Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Position Cut by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at $363,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 12.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at about $2,283,000.

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $701.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

