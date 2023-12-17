Cypress Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $546.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

