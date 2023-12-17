Harbor Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $834,000.

Shares of DFAT opened at $51.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

