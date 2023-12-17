Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cypress Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.76 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $170.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day moving average of $160.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

