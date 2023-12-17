Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN opened at $51.78 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

