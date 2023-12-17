Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $17.21 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,711 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $17,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $51,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 246,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $8,991,215.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 441,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,143.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,170,171 shares of company stock valued at $79,208,883. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 27th. Argus upped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.