Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $23.29 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $23,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $304.37 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.71 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

