Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,190.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,058.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,175.93. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

