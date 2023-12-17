Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

LMT opened at $441.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

